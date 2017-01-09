AB InBev, Keurig partner to develop in-home alcohol drink system

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and Keurig Green Mountain are partnering to develop an in-home alcohol drinks system for beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers.

The two companies have entered into a research and development joint venture to develop the device, which will be based on technology from Keurig’s cold-beverage system.

It will also make use of AB InBev's brewing and packaging technology.

The companies did not disclose specific financial terms of the transaction, including ownership percentages. The deal is anticipated to close during the first quarter.

The joint venture will will focus on North America and operate from facilities in Massachusetts and Vermont.

Keurig Green Mountain CEO Bob Gamgort said: "We are excited to partner with AB InBev to develop a new system for the adult beverage category. We look forward to combining our capabilities and technologies to deliver innovation for consumers.”

Davis said: “We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together.

Owned by an investment group led by JAB Holding , Keurig claims to have an extended family of over 70 brands and 445 varieties of beverages.

Its Keurig hot beverage system is said to deliver the combination of taste, convenience, and choice by the mere push of a button.

Image: Keurig Rivo Cappuccino and Latte System. Photo: courtesy of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.