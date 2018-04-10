Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light expands citrus portfolio

Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light is expanding its citrus portfolio with new lagers, which are brewed with real lime and orange peels.

Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange are claimed to offer a clean and crisp taste with natural citrus flavours.

The new packs for Bud Light Lime and new Bud Light Orange feature bright orange and lime details, with accents of real citrus peels.

Anheuser-Busch said that citrus flavours currently account for 84% of the overall flavoured beer category in the US. Both variants incorporate real citrus peels into the brewing process.

In the past five years, sales for orange flavoured beer category is also claimed to have increased to six times.

Bud Light marketing vice president Andy Goeler said: “Our millennial consumers are eager to try new, flavored options in the light lager category. We wanted to create something new to engage with these consumers and bring them into the Bud Light family.

“Flavored beer has seen steady growth with consumers continually looking for higher quality beverages made with real, natural flavors. Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange answers that call and reinforces Bud Light’s commitment to quality consumers have trusted for over 35 years.”

To support consumer interest, Bud Light’s new commercials, dubbed titled earth and taste it, intend to highlight how both beverages are brewed with real citrus peels for perfect summertime refreshment.

First introduced in 1982, Bud Light has been a premium light lager, which has grown into a very popular beer in the US. It is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice.

The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

Image: Brewed with Real Orange and Lime Peels, Bud Light’s Citrus Portfolio is Primed for Summer. Photo: Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC.