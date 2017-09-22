Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Beer News

ABInBev acquires Australian brewery 4 Pines

DBR Staff Writer Published 22 September 2017

Belgian–Brazilian beverage and brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has acquired Australia-based 4 Pines Brewing for an undisclosed amount.

4 Pines says that the deal will help it to expand its operations, culture and identity. The company, which was established in 2008, will continue to produce its beers from its Brooksvale and Manly breweries.

Some of the beers produced by 4 Pines include In Season IPA, Indian Summer Ale, Kolsch, American Amber Ale, Pale Ale, Hefeweizen, ESB, Stout, Australian Dipa, Hop Hash XPA, Cherry Coconut Brown Ale, Grapefruit IPL, Hoppy Dopplebock, Double Cascadian Dark Ale, Imperial IPA, Christmas Saison, West Coast Red Rye IPA, Oaked Baltic Porter and Citrus IPA.

4 Pines co-founder Jaron Mitchell said: “When AB InBev first approached I was sceptical and didn’t think much more of it than an opportunity to nab some grand final tickets. We’ve spent the last 10 years building a business with ideals that have worked for us so far and we weren’t willing to compromise on anything. And we haven’t.

“Our purpose has always been to restore the fun in people’s lives and forever challenge what the world imagines business should be. So we will keep doing what we’ve always done, except now we are able to realise our long-term goals even sooner and immediately roll out some plans that are seriously epic.”

According to 4 Pines, the two breweries aspire to expand its identity and operations to become famous in Australia and across the world, as well.

AB InBev’s Asia Pacific South Zone President Jan Craps said: “Anyone who knows Jaron and the 4 Pines team know they do things differently, which is why we were so interested in teaming up with them. 4 Pines is a truly innovative business with a great range of beers, talented people and a genuine, values-driven culture which is incredibly important to us.

“We will support their ambitious plans for the future, using our expertise and capability to help them get their exceptional beer to more people in Australia and globally. 4 Pines brewers will continue to make beer from their breweries on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, and continue doing what they do best – having fun making some of the world’s best and most outstanding beers.”

Image: Ab Inbev acquires Australian brewery 4 Pines. Photo: Courtesy of Pawel Zawistowski/FreeImages.com.

Beer News

