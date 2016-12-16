ABInBev to divest stake in Distell to South African Pension Fund

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev) has signed a binding agreement to divest SABMiller’s stake in South Africa's Distell Group to state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation.

AB InBev is selling its 26.4% interest in Distell, which makes wines and ciders, for an undisclosed price.

South Africa's Competition Commission made the disposal a condition of the $100bn takeover of SABMiller by AB InBev .

Remgro and Capevin hold about 53% of shares in Distell and have pre-emptive rights. A confirmation from the two companies was obtained about not exercising their pre-emptive rights triggered by the sale.

Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank have acted as joint financial advisors for the transaction.

The sale is subject to the approval of the South African competition authorities.

Recently, Asahi Group agreed to acquire SABMiller’s central and Eastern European assets for €7.3bn.

ABInBev is also selling away brands in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland, Hungary and Romania. The sale includes Czech flagship brand Pilsner Urquell and another brand Kozel along with Hungarian brands Dreier to Asahi.

In the US, ABInBev had to sell SABMiller’s stake in MillerCoors to Molson Coors Brewing and in China it will be selling SABMiller’s beer business to China Resources Beer.

With SABMiller’s acquisition, Anheuser-Busch InBev is estimated to control about 46% of beer profits in the world.