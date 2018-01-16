Asahi re-launches Super Dry beer in UK

Asahi UK has re-launched its Super Dry beer in the UK, brewed in the same authentic form as the beer sold in Japan.

The move comes after a major investment from the brand, which has enabled Asahi to produce the beer in-house in Europe for the first time.

Super Dry was earlier brewed by a third party in the UK, but those operations will now be moved to the Padua brewery operated by Birra Peroni, which is owned by Asahi Group Europe.

Asahi Super Dry, which was initially produced in 1987, will be served for the first time using hi-tech Japanese dispense technology that will make sure a pint in London.

Asahi said the beer was particularly created to develop a dry, crisp taste with a quick clean finish that would cleanse the palate and complement any type of food.

It is brewed with Asahi yeast, hops, barley and rice that helps cleanse the palate after eating.

Before it was re-launched, the company claims to have conducted testing and tasting, comparing a like for like brew for the beer. The process ensured that it was an exact replica and optimised the Japanese mix of tradition and technology.

Asahi UK managing director Tim Clay said: “When Asahi Super Dry was originally introduced in Japan, it brought an entirely new genre of beer to the country that has now gone on to become its number one selling beer.

“Its unique dry, crisp taste with a quick clean finish, known as Karakuchi, has undoubtedly been fundamental to this beer’s success. It was incredibly important for us to ensure we brought that same authentic taste to the UK market, therefore significant investment and comprehensive taste testing have taken place in collaboration with our Japanese colleagues. This will be the very first time UK consumers will be able to enjoy Asahi Super Dry in its true form.”

Image: Asahi re-launches Super Dry in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Asahi UK Ltd.