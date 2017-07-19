Baltika Breweries enters Democratic Republic of Congo

Russia’s Baltika Breweries, part of the Carlsberg Group, has started exports to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Baltika’s 0 Grain will be launched in the capital of Congo in Kinshasa. The beverage will soon be available at retail chains such as Shoprite, Extra Plus and Kin Mart and at small retail stores, petrol stations and special wholesale sites.

The drink will also be available in Burkina Faso, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Pakistan.

The company stated that the first batch of 10,000 has recently been shipped from St. Petersburg port. As per Congo laws, the beverage requires o special labeling, but a preliminary inspection of goods by the BIVAC (Bureau Inspection Valuation Assessment Control) is required.

The company states that as the regulatory authority has a representative office in St. Petersburg, ensure that prompt certification will be issued for its shipment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Baltika Breweries export sales and intercompany supplies director Elena Volgusheva said: “Our company is the market leader among Russian beer exporters. This is the result of the systemic work started in 1999 and being a part of our long-term strategy.

“Today, Baltika brands are known and loved in 75 countries for their top quality and excellent taste. We plan to move beyond and to expand our reach annually, introducing people around the world to our best varieties.”

Baltika owns eight breweries in Russia and a portfolio of brands. It is the leading exporter of Russian beer with its reach in more than 75 countries, in 43 of which the company is the only Russian supplier in the category.

Image: Baltika launches new 0 Grain beverage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo: Courtesy of Baltika Breweries.