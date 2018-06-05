JSC Georgian Beer secures right to produce Holsten beer in Georgia

JSC Georgian Beer has secured the the right from Baltika Breweries, which owned by the Danish brewing firm Carlsberg, to produce and sell Holsten beer in Georgia.

Considered to be one of the oldest German beer brands, Holsten has been produced in Germany since 1879.

Baltika Breweries produced the beer in Russia since 2012 under the license of Carlsberg Group.

With the new sublicense agreement, JSC Georgian Beer aims to ensure the presence of the brand in 98% of outlets across Georgia.

Baltika stated that the license grant exemplifies the popularity of German beers in Georgia.

Before signing the deal, Baltika specialists carried out technical audit of the production and ingredients analysis. The audit confirmed that JSC Georgian Beer’s technologies and equipment enables to produce Holsten beer with the highest quality standards.

JSC Georgian Beer general director Kakaber Kotrikadze said: “This confirms once again that our production, equipped with high-tech equipment and modern technologies, meets European quality standards and is ready to produce large volumes of high-quality products.

“Thanks to well-developed sales and distribution system Holsten beer will be available to Georgian consumers throughout the country. In addition, active marketing support will help strengthen the brand's position and achieve leadership positions in the category.”

Licensed products will be bottled in the country in glass bottles and cans of 0.5 litres, as well as in PET bottles of 1 litres, 2 litres and 2.5 litres and kegs.

Baltika Breweries senior license, low and non-alcoholic brands development director Ekaterina Potokina said: “The Holsten brand is part of the international portfolio of the Carlsberg Group and it is produced under license in many countries. In May, we reached an agreement on the sublicense production of this product in Georgia.

“Our choice is not accidental: JSC Georgian Beer Company has modern production facilities which are capable of meeting world brewing standards. We expect that the distribution system and leadership positions of the company in the Georgian market will contribute to the sales growth and awareness of Holsten brand in the country.”

Image: Holsten 0.5 litre can. Photo: Courtesy of Baltika Breweries.