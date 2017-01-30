Beam Suntory signs distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has signed a new 37-state corporate distribution agreement with Beam Suntory.

With the new performance-based agreement, Beam Suntory’s leading portfolio of brands will be distributed across Southern Glazer’s U.S. network in 21 open markets through 2030. Southern Glazer’s, which also represents Beam Suntory’s brands in 16 control states, is Beam Suntory’s largest distribution partner in the world.

Beam Suntory Americas president Tim Hassett said: “Beam Suntory has had very long and successful relationships with both the Southern and Glazer’s families.

“Working with the combined Southern Glazer’s organization, we are confident that we will continue building on our historical strong performance together with a common commitment to further accelerating the growth of our brands on- and off-premise.”

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits CEO Wayne Chaplin said: “We are excited to extend our business relationship and represent Beam Suntory’s world-class brands across our unmatched national network.

“This long-term strategic alignment will enable us to deliver even more value – with a more efficient and effective route to market and the most thorough data insights – so we can help drive growth for Beam Suntory’s brands for years to come.”

Source: Company Press Release