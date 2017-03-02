Best Damn Brewing unveils new addition to its line of hard sodas

Anheuser-Busch's Best Damn Brewing has unveiled a new addition to its line of hard sodas.

BEST DAMN Brewing Co. is back to bring you the best damn news you've heard all day with the release of their newest hard soda, BEST DAMN Cream Soda.

Hitting shelves nationwide starting March 6th, BEST DAMN Cream Soda is aged on real vanilla beans during the brewing process for a touch of sweetness.

Anheuser-Busch BEST DAMN Brewing senior director Kathryn Sattler said: "Best Damn Cream Soda is our take on timeless recipe and is a sweet addition to any occasion whether you're out with the guys, drinking with friends at a BBQ or even cheering on your favorite team.

"BEST DAMN Cream Soda joins the national family of flavorful and approachable brews, and complements our fan-favorite BEST DAMN Root Beer with another take on nostalgic flavors. It's SODA-licious, you'll love it."

To support the launch, BEST DAMN Brewing unveils a series of witty spots in its first-ever national TV campaign developed with creative agency Droga5.

Staying true to the brand's playful personality and its dedication to using only the highest quality ingredients, the new creative lightheartedly illustrates why BEST DAMN Cream Soda is the beer you enjoy to celebrate the best damn times.

The hero spot, entitled "Selfie," features characters from olden times commenting on today's young adults and their love of technology while enjoying brews that offer a flavorful change of pace. A second series of spots, titled "Job," "Moving," and "Literally," playfully showcase friends commiserating on their daily lives all while literally misusing the word, literally.

Additionally, in 2017, the brand will continue to grow its portfolio of flavorful brews with BEST DAMN Sweet Tea, available in select Northwest and Midwest markets starting March 27th. The new hard tea is aged on real black tea leaves during the brewing process for a crisp and refreshing taste – "Tastiness Guaran-Tea'd!" BEST DAMN Sweet Tea joins the brand's portfolio of beers including BEST DAMN Cream Soda, BEST DAMN Root Beer, and BEST DAMN Apple Ale.

Drinkers can find the new brews where BEST DAMN Brewing products are sold, for purchase in six-packs of 12-oz. bottles and 16-oz. cans.

Source: Company Press Release