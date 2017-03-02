Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Best Damn Brewing unveils new addition to its line of hard sodas

Published 02 March 2017

Anheuser-Busch's Best Damn Brewing has unveiled a new addition to its line of hard sodas.

BEST DAMN Brewing Co. is back to bring you the best damn news you've heard all day with the release of their newest hard soda, BEST DAMN Cream Soda.

Hitting shelves nationwide starting March 6th, BEST DAMN Cream Soda is aged on real vanilla beans during the brewing process for a touch of sweetness.

Anheuser-Busch BEST DAMN Brewing senior director Kathryn Sattler said: "Best Damn Cream Soda is our take on timeless recipe and is a sweet addition to any occasion whether you're out with the guys, drinking with friends at a BBQ or even cheering on your favorite team.

"BEST DAMN Cream Soda joins the national family of flavorful and approachable brews, and complements our fan-favorite BEST DAMN Root Beer with another take on nostalgic flavors. It's SODA-licious, you'll love it."

To support the launch, BEST DAMN Brewing unveils a series of witty spots in its first-ever national TV campaign developed with creative agency Droga5.

Staying true to the brand's playful personality and its dedication to using only the highest quality ingredients, the new creative lightheartedly illustrates why BEST DAMN Cream Soda is the beer you enjoy to celebrate the best damn times.

The hero spot, entitled "Selfie," features characters from olden times commenting on today's young adults and their love of technology while enjoying brews that offer a flavorful change of pace. A second series of spots, titled "Job," "Moving," and "Literally," playfully showcase friends commiserating on their daily lives all while literally misusing the word, literally.

Additionally, in 2017, the brand will continue to grow its portfolio of flavorful brews with BEST DAMN Sweet Tea, available in select Northwest and Midwest markets starting March 27th. The new hard tea is aged on real black tea leaves during the brewing process for a crisp and refreshing taste – "Tastiness Guaran-Tea'd!"  BEST DAMN Sweet Tea joins the brand's portfolio of beers including BEST DAMN Cream Soda, BEST DAMN Root Beer, and BEST DAMN Apple Ale.

Drinkers can find the new brews where BEST DAMN Brewing products are sold, for purchase in six-packs of 12-oz. bottles and 16-oz. cans.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.