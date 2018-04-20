Big Rock Brewery and Fireweed Brewing sign JV deal

Big Rock Brewery, a Canadian public company with offices and a brewery located in Calgary, Alberta, has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Fireweed Brewing, a privately-owned beverage firm situated in Kelowna BC.

The primary market focus will be in British Columbia where Big Rock's Vancouver brewing facility will be operated under a contractual joint venture agreement.

The Vancouver brewery, located on West 4th Avenue and Alberta Street, is undergoing renovations which include the addition of new canning lines and brewing vessels to expand brewing capacity up to 26,000 hectolitres to allow for the production of products for both companies. Production of Fireweed products for the Alberta market will be handled under a contract manufacturing agreement.

Big Rock Brewery president and CEO Wayne Arsenault said: "This is an incredible opportunity to expand the Vancouver brewery and leverage the many strengths of both Big Rock and Fireweed Brewing Corp, a well-respected BC-grown business.”

Arsenault said: "Combined, we have over half a century of Canadian craft brewing experience, and while we will remain independent businesses I look forward to working with Fireweed to drive cost efficiencies and further grow our brands.”

Among Fireweed Brewing Corps beverage brands are Tree Brewing, Dukes Cider and Shaftebury.

Fireweed president and CEO Tod Melnyk said: "In the fast pace competitive craft beer environment, craft brewers must look for new ways to be sustainable, relevant and profitable. We believe this joint venture is a model for the future and we are excited to work with the Big Rock team to grow our businesses."

The agreement is expected to become effective on May 31, 2018, with joint venture operations to commence in June 2018.

Source: Company Press Release