Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Big Rock Brewery and Fireweed Brewing sign JV deal

Published 20 April 2018

Big Rock Brewery, a Canadian public company with offices and a brewery located in Calgary, Alberta, has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Fireweed Brewing, a privately-owned beverage firm situated in Kelowna BC.

The primary market focus will be in British Columbia where Big Rock's Vancouver brewing facility will be operated under a contractual joint venture agreement.

The Vancouver brewery, located on West 4th Avenue and Alberta Street, is undergoing renovations which include the addition of new canning lines and brewing vessels to expand brewing capacity up to 26,000 hectolitres to allow for the production of products for both companies. Production of Fireweed products for the Alberta market will be handled under a contract manufacturing agreement.

Big Rock Brewery president and CEO Wayne Arsenault said: "This is an incredible opportunity to expand the Vancouver brewery and leverage the many strengths of both Big Rock and Fireweed Brewing Corp, a well-respected BC-grown business.”

Arsenault said: "Combined, we have over half a century of Canadian craft brewing experience, and while we will remain independent businesses I look forward to working with Fireweed to drive cost efficiencies and further grow our brands.”

Among Fireweed Brewing Corps beverage brands are Tree Brewing, Dukes Cider and Shaftebury.

Fireweed president and CEO Tod Melnyk said: "In the fast pace competitive craft beer environment, craft brewers must look for new ways to be sustainable, relevant and profitable. We believe this joint venture is a model for the future and we are excited to work with the Big Rock team to grow our businesses."  

The agreement is expected to become effective on May 31, 2018, with joint venture operations to commence in June 2018.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.