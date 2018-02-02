Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Big Rock Brewery opens online pre-orders for limited edition lambic style kriek

Published 02 February 2018

Big Rock Brewery, a Canada-based producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, has started taking pre-orders online for its limited edition lambic style kriek.

The company said that it is the first release from their customized cool ship program.

The kriek has taken just short of two years to produce and there are only 3000 hand-numbered bottles available for purchase.

Craft beer fans can reserve theirs online for pick-up beginning 8 February at the Calgary Big Rock Brewery Beer Shop and two locations in Ontario (Etobicoke's Big Rock Brewery Beer Shop), and The Beer Shop (main floor) at Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery in Toronto.

Big Rock's wild ale, authentic Belgian style program has been developed in Calgary where an isolated room has been added onto the brewery, which includes a custom built 2,000 litre cool ship. The room has been designed to replicate the open fermentation conditions of Belgian breweries where they specialize in brewing traditional lambic sour beers.

Big Rock brewmaster Paul Gautreau said: "You can never re-create what has been done in Belgium over a couple hundred years, but you can try."

Paul was inspired after a trip to Belgium. He spent some time at Oud Beersel (in the town of Beersel) where they just open the windows of their brewery by the Senne River and let the wild yeast come in.

Gautreau said: "Our Calgary brewery is near barley fields, we have gardens with bees and cherry trees, and the Bow River nearby. There is a lot of flora and fauna out there. Every brewery in Belgium has its own unique taste, and it'll be no different here."

Price: $18.95 (plus tax and deposit) per 650mL bottle

Key Ingredients: Canadian grown cherries and Belgian sugar

Mouthfeel: Light body with subtle CO2 tingle

Character: A balance of sweet and sour. The cherry lends a creamy head, red hue and tart but fruity bouquet.

ABV: 7.4%



Source: Company Press Release

