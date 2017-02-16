Breckenridge Brewery partners with Boundary Brewing to launch Nitro Dry Irish Stout

Breckenridge Brewery has partnered with Northern Ireland's Boundary Brewing Cooperative for latest Nitro Series Seasonal: Nitro Dry Irish Stout.

In collaboration with Boundary Brewing Cooperative of Belfast, Northern Ireland, they created a new world take on an old world classic in this Dry Irish Stout with dark character and classy, creamy body.

Nitro Dry Irish Stout is a traditional Irish beer that offers a drinking experience only nitrogen can create by lending a remarkably smooth, balanced flavor and a velvety head.

Made with roasted barley and Irish Stout Malt, this black beer has subtle flavors of coffee and hints of grain. Well-balanced hops in harmony with the roasted malts give it a particularly dry finish.

Breckenridge Brewery president and brewmaster Todd Usry said: "Our collaboration with Boundary Brewing resulted in a truly authentic Irish stout. We worked closely with their brewer, Matthew, to develop this recipe using ingredients from his homeland.

"The process of creating the recipe together and having Matthew come here to brew with us was so positive for our entire brew staff, and the outcome is delicious."

Boundary co-founder and brewer Matthew Dick said: The collaboration is one that was planned for quite some time. "I met George O'Neill [Breckenridge Brewery's Director of Sales and Marketing] here in Belfast, and we began talking about doing a beer together.

"I used to live in the States, and it's there that I fell in love with great beer, so the opportunity to brew with Breckenridge was really exciting. I've also always wanted to play with nitro in a beer -- we love our stouts in Boundary, so this collaboration was especially interesting for us."

In anticipation of this spring release and its timeliness for St. Patrick's Day, Breckenridge Brewery is unveiling a Nitro Dry Irish Stout badge for Untappd, the app that allows people to share and explore new beer. The badge will be available for 'unlocking' the entire month of March.

Nitro Dry Irish Stout is the third release in Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Series seasonal line. Nitro Lucky U IPA and Nitro Vanilla Porter, both year-round releases in Nitro Series, have become among their top selling beers. Breckenridge's innovative nitrogen-charged can allows these beers to be enjoyed anywhere.

The Nitro Series is packaged in 4-packs and is available where Breckenridge Brewery beer is sold. Nitro Dry Irish Stout will be available starting in February until the next seasonal nitro release.

Source: Company Press Release