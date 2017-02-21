Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

BrewDog opens new brewery in Ohio, US

Published 21 February 2017

Scottish craft brewer Brewdog has inaugurated its first US bar in Colombus, Ohio.

The new pub, DogTap Columbus, is in a 10,000ft2 area, with a seating capacity for 300 and adjoining it will be a 100,000ft2 brewery.

It is expected to be operational by mid-March.

As per abc6 news, the facility has been constructed at a cost of about $30m and it nearly took two years to complete it.

BrewDog noted that it will increase the number of pubs to 24 in the US. Before, it begins operations in the country, it is planning to export is alcoholic beverages directly from Scotland.

The company is offering beers which include Dead Pony Club, 5AM Saint, Jet Black Heart, Elvis Juice, Cocoa Psycho and Punk IPA.

Apart from beer, it also claims to serve a range of wines and liquor, sodas from Boylan’s Bottling Company, and freshly roasted barista coffee.

The DogTap Columbus will also have a craft beer restaurant that is claimed to serve burgers, salads, pizzas, bar bites and sharing boards.

The craft brewing company stated: “We can’t wait to welcome the people of the Buckeye State and beyond to our taproom and to thank them for supporting us as we have worked on the greatest adventure in BrewDog’s history.

“The welcome we have received in Ohio has been nothing short of incredible.”

Initially, BrewDog plans to sell beer in Ohio and later expand sales nationwide.

In an interview to The Columbus Dispatch, BrewDog’s special projects manager Keith Bennett said: "We've been welcomed to Columbus and Canal Winchester with open arms, and we've been helped along the way and we're excited to give back to the community that helped get us here."

Image: BrewDog opens new DogTap pub in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Photo: Courtesy of BrewDog.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.