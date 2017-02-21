BrewDog opens new brewery in Ohio, US

Scottish craft brewer Brewdog has inaugurated its first US bar in Colombus, Ohio.

The new pub, DogTap Columbus, is in a 10,000ft2 area, with a seating capacity for 300 and adjoining it will be a 100,000ft2 brewery.

It is expected to be operational by mid-March.

As per abc6 news, the facility has been constructed at a cost of about $30m and it nearly took two years to complete it.

BrewDog noted that it will increase the number of pubs to 24 in the US. Before, it begins operations in the country, it is planning to export is alcoholic beverages directly from Scotland.

The company is offering beers which include Dead Pony Club, 5AM Saint, Jet Black Heart, Elvis Juice, Cocoa Psycho and Punk IPA.

Apart from beer, it also claims to serve a range of wines and liquor, sodas from Boylan’s Bottling Company, and freshly roasted barista coffee.

The DogTap Columbus will also have a craft beer restaurant that is claimed to serve burgers, salads, pizzas, bar bites and sharing boards.

The craft brewing company stated: “We can’t wait to welcome the people of the Buckeye State and beyond to our taproom and to thank them for supporting us as we have worked on the greatest adventure in BrewDog’s history.

“The welcome we have received in Ohio has been nothing short of incredible.”

Initially, BrewDog plans to sell beer in Ohio and later expand sales nationwide.

In an interview to The Columbus Dispatch, BrewDog’s special projects manager Keith Bennett said: "We've been welcomed to Columbus and Canal Winchester with open arms, and we've been helped along the way and we're excited to give back to the community that helped get us here."

Image: BrewDog opens new DogTap pub in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Photo: Courtesy of BrewDog.