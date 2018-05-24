Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Beer News

BrewDog secures approval to build $30m Brisbane brewery

DBR Staff Writer Published 24 May 2018

Scottish craft brewer BrewDog has secured approval from the Brisbane City Council to begin construction of its $30m brewery in Murarrie, Brisbane, Australia.

The project will include construction of a 50hl, 3,000m2 brewing and canning facility along with a restaurant, taproom and visitor centre.

BrewDog Australia director Zarah Prior said: “We are here to deliver fresh BrewDog beer to the people of Australia, to share our experiences from the past 11 years, and collaborate with the incredible local beer scene. Today, we are one step closer to realising this mission.” 

“We want to build on South East Queensland’s remarkable success as the home of some of Australia’s most awarded and loved craft breweries, and add our voice to grow the appreciation of great craft beer in Australia. We’re committed to building our local relationships and the community with Brisbane’s amazing independent businesses.”

In February this year, BrewDog announced that Brisbane will be the home of its Australian headquarters. The company submitted a development application mid-March.

The brewery is expected to be completed by the end of this year and the first Brisbane-brewed beer could be released in the first quarter of next year.

Initially, the new brewery in Brisbane is expected to produce the core range of BrewDog which includes Punk IPA, Dead Pony Club and Elvis Juice.

It will also brew small batch beers with ingredients sourced locally. BrewDog expects to gradually increase its volume up to 10 million litres per year over the first years.

The new brewery is expected to generate 150 local jobs over the next five years and the firm has already started looking for a head of production.

Recently, the firm’s brewer Franz Horak had come to Australia to brew five inventive beers that will be released at festivals between 29 June and 1 July in Sydney, and 6 and 8 July in Adelaide.

To produce these beers, BrewDog collaborated with local breweries including Mismatch Brewing in Adelaide, Green Beacon in BrewDog’s new hometown of Brisbane, Batch Brewing in Sydney, Capital Brewing in Canberra and Hop Nation in Melbourne.

The beers that are expected from the collaboration series include a Native Pilsner brewed with Green Ants, a Smoked Jalapeno & Pineapple Gose, and a Double New England IPA.

Image: BrewDog’s model brewery to be constructed in Brisbane. Photo: Courtesy of BrewDog.

