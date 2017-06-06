Brick Brewing completes brand licensing deal with Chudleigh’s

Canada-based Brick Brewing has completed a brand licensing agreement for the rights to the Chudleigh's brand for cider.

The agreement is for an initial ten-year term, with provision for further extensions.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us, and we believe we have found a great partner in Chudleigh’s. Like Brick Brewing, this is a dynamic, home-grown Ontario business. Our shared passions for great brands and products which delight customers makes this a great partnership,” noted George Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brick.

Joel Chudleigh, Assistant Manager Business Development at Chudleigh’s, added, “From our first conversation, it was clear that the culture and style of the two companies were a close fit. Urgency, commitment to excellence, and a deeply held obligation to keep the consumer top of mind are core beliefs that run through both organizations.

"Our experience in the apple category paired with Brick’s depth in beverage alcohol will ensure we deliver products that consumers will respond to. Both parties are excited to tell the story of Chudleigh’s that many feel is close to home.”

Brick and Chudleigh’s will work closely together in the coming months on product development, recipes, and packaging. Look for Chudleigh’s branded cider to arrive on store shelves in spring of 2018.

Source: Company Press Release