Beer News

Brickworks opens first urban Ciderhouse in Toronto, Canada

Published 24 January 2018

Canadian craft cider-maker Brickworks Ciderhouse has opened its first urban ciderhouse in downtown Toronto at 709 Queen Street East.

The Brickworks Ciderhouse will open its doors February 2018.

Brickworks Ciderhouse will be a new destination for Toronto craft cider fans and the home for Brickworks cider favourites, locally crafted micro-batches and a locally sourced seasonal menu to complement the Ciderhouse portfolio.

Since launching in 2013, Brickworks Ciderhouse has cemented itself as being one of Canada's most popular cider producers, using only apples found within a 300km radius of the city and inspired by Toronto's history. 

Brickworks Cider co-founder Adam Gerrits said: "As the cider market continues to evolve so do Canadians palates for more diverse ciders which is why the opening of the Ciderhouse will enable us to offer a best in class cider experience right here in Toronto.

"We're excited to be part of the thriving Riverdale neighbourhood and take part in local initiatives." 

The Ciderhouse seasonal menu will be designed to pair with Brickworks local favourites as well as new and exclusive ciders. Cider makers from Brickworks Ciderhouse will be working closely with local culinary talent to develop locally inspired dishes such as Ontario classic apple pies made directly in-house using the same apples as the ciders. 

This collaboration will allow guests to enjoy local Brickworks ciders within an unparalleled restaurant experience including:

Cider selection: The Toronto Ciderhouse will serve Brickworks classic favourites and seasonals, alongside innovative micro-batches using rare apple varieties. The bar will feature a total of 16 drinks on taps, 10 cider and 6 local craft beer favourites from Mill Street, ultimately producing up to 40 new, rare and experimental micro-batch ciders.

Innovative facilities: The Ciderhouse will feature superior barrel and bottle aging facilities for our cider makers to experiment with, bringing Torontonians a new palette of French, Spanish, and UK style ciders to enjoy.

Seasonal menu: The Ciderhouse will offer an exciting menu featuring fresh and local ingredients, designed to pair with the locally made ciders and classic favourites.

Community Involvement: In an effort to further their commitment to the community, Brickworks will be partnering with Not Far From The Tree, a local initiative that helps Torontonians with fruit trees to harvest, share, and enjoy what they produce by providing volunteers to pick the bounty. The harvest is divided three ways: 1/3 is offered to the homeowner, 1/3 is shared among the volunteers, and 1/3 is delivered by bicycle to local food banks, shelters, and community kitchens. Every fall, the Ciderhouse will use the collected apples from the community to brew local, one-of-a-kind micro-batch ciders on-site.

Brickworks Cider co-founder Chris Noll said: "Since starting Brickworks Cider, we've been able to see first-hand how much the cider movement has evolved and grown exponentially in the city.

"Our dedication to our craft and passion for pushing the envelope was a natural evolution to opening the Ciderhouse and officially setting roots in urban Toronto."



Source: Company Press Release

