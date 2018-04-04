Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Budweiser and Jim Beam partner for new beer

Published 04 April 2018

AB InBev’s Budweiser and Jim Beam have joined hands to introduce a new taste of history to beer and bourbon fans alike through a cross-merchandising program starting in the spring and a new collaborative brew launching in the fall.

Starting this month, the two brands will begin appearing together at bars and retail venues across the country, just in time for baseball season. Inspired by the ‘beer and a bourbon shot’ occasion, the new on-premise cross-merchandising program will feature Budweiser and Jim Beam bourbon together for the perfect pairing.

Following, in September, Budweiser’s brewmasters and Jim Beam’s seventh generation Master Distiller Fred Noe will celebrate the upcoming 85th anniversary of the Repeal of Prohibition with the unveiling of a new limited-edition collaborative brew – Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager. The Copper Lager is brewed with two-row barley and aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves to create a toasted oak aroma and deliciously nutty taste with caramel rye and vanilla notes.

Budweiser marketing vice president Ricardo Marques said: “We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade’s long connection to America.

“This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.”

Jim Beam marketing vice president Rob Mason said: “This partnership feels especially natural given our brands’ common values and the pivotal roles they’ve both played in American history.

“Our family distillers have produced ‘America’s Native Spirit’ since 1795, using traditions and techniques passed down through the generations. This is another exciting milestone in Jim Beam’s history.”

The World’s most valuable beer brand and the World’s No. 1 bourbon brand share impressive histories of persevering through the Prohibition era while they were not able to produce their signature products. For Jim Beam, it was their fourth generation distiller – James B. Beam – who rebuilt his family’s distillery in a mere 120 days to produce what is today the world’s best-selling bourbon.

Similarly, Budweiser kept its doors open through Prohibition by creating other non-alcoholic packaged goods as they waited to bring beer back to America. Budweiser’s Reserve Copper Lager aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves celebrates this important moment for these brands and all Americans.

The partnership between Budweiser and Jim Beam promises to deliver unique product innovations, integrated marketing efforts and a unique way to delight both beer and bourbon fans. The two brands will lean on their incredible American heritage to deliver a modern drinking experience this year and beyond.

Source: Company Press Release

