Carlsberg UK acquires London Fields Brewery

Carlsberg UK has acquired London Fields Brewery, which was founded in 2011 in the London Fields neighborhood of Hackney.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Danish-brewing giant stated that it will operate London Fields Brewery in a joint-venture with Brooklyn Brewery from Brooklyn, New York.

The business will operate as an independent business within the joint venture.

London Fields Brewery has gained better popularity among patrons that, it is claimed to have become an iconic craft beer-maker including Craft Lager, Easy IPA and Shoreditch Triangle IPA.

The microbrewery’s range of craft beers will now become part of Carlsberg’s core portfolio in the UK and

The range will also become part of its House of Beers range, serving premium venues in the capital city and other cities in the country.

London Fields Brewery is presently located outside of Hackney and the brewing is done by a partner. Carlsberg stated that is making arrangements to re-introduce brewing at its original home under the railway arches in Hackney and to upgrade its tap-room space.

As part of the joint venture, Brooklyn Brewery will work with the London Fields Brewery's team to continue developing new, tasty and well balanced beers.

Carlsberg UK CEO Julian Momen said: "We’re thrilled to add London Fields Brewery to our growing portfolio of great quality craft and specialty beers.

“Our customers, and specifically those in London and other major cities, are looking to us to offer them the best possible range of interesting craft beers – and we think that, with nurturing, London Fields Brewery has huge potential. It’s the right move for us as we build a credible craft portfolio.”

Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway: "We’re excited to be able to work closely with this great London-based craft brewery. The range of beers, their eye-catching artwork and the great location of the brewery in Hackney makes for a fantastic platform.

“London Fields Brewery is surrounded by a thriving creative community that reminds us of home, and we're looking forward to becoming part of it."

Momen continued: “We thank Julian for his work in establishing London Fields Brewery and the creation of this exciting brand, and we wish him well in the future.

Image: Carlsberg acquires London Fields Brewery in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Carlsberg Breweries A/S.