Carlsberg, Brooklyn Brewery partner to establish new brewery in Lithuania

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to set up a new brewery in Klaipėda, Lithuania.

The new brewery will be established at the site of Švyturys Brewery, part of the Carlsberg Group.

It will serve as a platform for the two brewing entities to produce a range of small-batch classic and experimental beers.

The new beer range is expected to be launched by the end of this year, after the construction of the building is completed.

Švyturys-Utenos Alus Rolandas Viršilas CEO said: “Brooklyn Brewery has become a synonym for high quality craft beer, and the fact that they are coming to work in Lithuania is evidence of our robust beer market and our passionate consumers.

“We have noticed that our consumers’ habits have been changing: the beer-drinking culture and the level of knowledge about beer is rising; and the demand is growing for diverse flavours and new, versatile beers.

“The partnership with Brooklyn Brewery will allow us to satisfy this growing demand by offering numerous new, exclusive and experimental beers.”

Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway said: “By investing in Klaipeda, we are expanding our collaboration with the Carlsberg Group in Europe, and we believe that our work with the Lithuanian brewers will help both parties to grow. We are equally excited to work closely with the great local beer enthusiast community, and look forward to exploring all kinds of new flavours together with them.”

Carlsberg and Brooklyn Brewery have been working together for several years now. In 2012, the two breweries came together in Sweden and in 2016, they started operating the E.C. Dahls brewery in Norway.

For the New York-based Brooklyn Brewery, investing in Eastern Europe is first and it is its latest partnership with Carlsberg Group.

Recently, HK YAU, a new beer brand for Hong Kong market was launched, this June and Carlsberg also recently acquired London Fields Brewery in the UK and will run the business as a joint venture with Brooklyn Brewery.

Image: Carlsberg to establish new brewery in Lithuania, in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery. Photo: Courtesy of Carlsberg Breweries A/S.