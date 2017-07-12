Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Carlsberg, Brooklyn Brewery partner to establish new brewery in Lithuania

Published 12 July 2017

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to set up a new brewery in Klaipėda, Lithuania.

The new brewery will be established at the site of Švyturys Brewery, part of the Carlsberg Group.

It will serve as a platform for the two brewing entities to produce a range of small-batch classic and experimental beers.

The new beer range is expected to be launched by the end of this year, after the construction of the building is completed.

Švyturys-Utenos Alus Rolandas Viršilas CEO said: “Brooklyn Brewery has become a synonym for high quality craft beer, and the fact that they are coming to work in Lithuania is evidence of our robust beer market and our passionate consumers.

“We have noticed that our consumers’ habits have been changing: the beer-drinking culture and the level of knowledge about beer is rising; and the demand is growing for diverse flavours and new, versatile beers.

“The partnership with Brooklyn Brewery will allow us to satisfy this growing demand by offering numerous new, exclusive and experimental beers.”

Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway said: “By investing in Klaipeda, we are expanding our collaboration with the Carlsberg Group in Europe, and we believe that our work with the Lithuanian brewers will help both parties to grow. We are equally excited to work closely with the great local beer enthusiast community, and look forward to exploring all kinds of new flavours together with them.”

Carlsberg and Brooklyn Brewery have been working together for several years now. In 2012, the two breweries came together in Sweden and in 2016, they started operating the E.C. Dahls brewery in Norway.

For the New York-based Brooklyn Brewery, investing in Eastern Europe is first and it is its latest partnership with Carlsberg Group.

Recently, HK YAU, a new beer brand for Hong Kong market was launched, this June and Carlsberg also recently acquired London Fields Brewery in the UK and will run the business as a joint venture with Brooklyn Brewery.

Image: Carlsberg to establish new brewery in Lithuania, in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery. Photo: Courtesy of Carlsberg Breweries A/S.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.