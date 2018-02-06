Carlsberg and Nordic Food Lab develop new cask-conditioned Jacobsen beers

Carlsberg has partnered with Nordic Food Lab to develop two new cask-conditioned Jacobsen beers targeted at the restaurant industry.

The two beers, Jacobsen Chanterelle Lager and Jacobsen Sour Rye, were fermented at Carlsberg’s Jacobsen brewhouse and conditioned in 37.5cl champagne bottles.

Jacobsen Chanterelle Lager will be initially available at Danish Michelin-star restaurant Tri Trin Ned in Jutland, Denmark. But, the company aims to supply these beers to all major restaurants across the country.

Carlsberg and the Nordic Food Lab have been working on the beers since 2013.

Jacobsen Brewmaster Morten Ibsen said: “The starting point was a shared curiosity about whether we could brew beers of sufficiently high quality to match Denmark’s elite gastronomy. We succeeded.“

Nordic Food Lab contributed gastronomic insight and access to Nordic ingredients for the project, which intends to develop new beers by experimenting with new raw materials, methods and sensory profiles that have the capacity increase the relevance of beer for the existing experimental gastronomy on the Danish restaurant scene.

Researchers at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory took the responsibility of preparing the raw materials and carried out test brews.

Ibsen said: “The goal was to brew high-end beers from natural ingredients aiming for an ABV of at least 10% to give the beers the best potential for vintage cellaring. Chanterelle Lager, for example, has been sitting in a new mulberry-wood cask to give it a pleasant dryness.”

Nordic Food Lab associate professor and director Michael Bom Frøst stated that there is a big difference between making good specialty beer and an eminent beer with good cellaring potential.

“Our contribution to the project is our unique specialist knowledge of Nordic raw materials and our gastronomic approach to research. With all the science and craft, there are lots of opportunities for creating more fantastic and innovative products in the elite category,” Bom Frøst said.

The Chanterelle Lager and Sour Rye beers are unfiltered and have natural carbonation. They are stored in Carlsberg’s cellars built in 1847.

Image: Jacobsen Chanterelle Lager and Jacobsen Sour Rye beers. Photo: Courtesy of Carlsberg Breweries A/S.