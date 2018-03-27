Red Racer launches new Lime Margarita Gose

Central City Brewers + Distillers' Red Racer brand has launches its new Lime Margarita Gose in time for spring.

Inspired by the beaches of Mexico, our take on this German sour ale brings both cocktail and beer together for extreme enjoyment.

The gose style is known for its unique flavour profile and has been rediscovered by craft beer enthusiasts. For our Lime Margarita Gose we’ve added lime juice for some extra citrus tartness. A splash of tequila helps evoke the margarita itself and sea salt finishes the package, making us think of the salted rim on the margarita glass.

The Red Racer Lime Margarita Gose sold out early at this year’s Hoppy Birthday Bash at Victoria Beer Week so we’re expecting this one to move quickly. Find it on tap at the brewery and our Central City brewpubs in both Vancouver and Surrey. Select taprooms around BC will have this beer available as well.

Bottles of the Lime Margarita Gose can be found in select stores in Alberta, as well as in BC Liquor Stores and private locations in BC starting in April 2018.

This brew is sure to go fast so be sure to grab yours before you break out the deck chairs and patio umbrella! Enjoy lightly chilled and get ready for the sun!

Source: Company Press Release