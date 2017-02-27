Central City releases Red Racer Lemon Groove & Hopping Mad Mosaic Cider

Central City Brewers + Distillers (CCBD) has released has released a pair of new seasonal brands in Canada.

The Red Racer Lemon Groove and Hopping Mad Mosaic Hop will be available in 650 ml bottles at select retailers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for a limited time.

The Lemon Groove is a seasonal release under the Red Racer brand. It is single hopped using the Lemon Drop hop variety.

The company says that together, a lemon-peel like character, along with a mid-body, provides a smooth and aromatic experience.

As part of another brand, the Hopping Mad Cider brand comes the Mosaic Hopped and it is also being claimed as its first seasonal cider release which has been dry-hopped, using tropical flavoured mosaic hop. The cider gives a subtle mango and citrus flavours and is slightly sweet.

Central City stated that craft cider and craft beer drinkers alike will find something to love about this limited release product.

CCBD brewmaster, Gary Lohin said: “We have been known for our hoppy beers and we wanted to show the more subtle character of what hops can do to craft beer and cider.

“The Lemon Drop is a new hop, and we were very excited to experiment with its citrus character. We also use the Mosaic Hop in our Red Racer India Session Ale and Super Stellar IPA. We chose to use it in a cider to give the flavour that we love in an innovative cider product.”

CCBD is based in Surrey, British Columbia. The company's Red Racer brand is claimed to become a cult icon among craft beer enthusiasts across North America.

Image: Central City releases two new limited edition ciders for the Canadian market. Photo: Courtesy of CENTRAL CITY BREWERS + DISTILLERS.