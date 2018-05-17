Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Cold Spring Brewing purchases Carolina Beverage Group

Published 17 May 2018

Cold Spring Brewing, a company owned by Brynwood Partners VII and Brynwood Partners VIII, has acquired Carolina Beverage Group from SunTx Capital Partners and other shareholders for an undisclosed amount.

The combined company is being named Carolina Beverage Group (Carolina Beverage) and will be headquartered in the Charlotte, NC area.  By combining Cold Spring and Carolina Beverage Group, Brynwood has created one of the largest independently-owned contract manufacturers in the beverage sector for numerous well-known national and international brands.  

The company's blue-chip customers include brand owners of well-known energy drinks, sparkling waters, teas, cocktails, flavored malt beverages, craft beers and other ready-to-drink beverages.  The company also produces private label beverages for leading retailers throughout the US.

Carolina Beverage manufacturers its high-quality products out of its three strategically located state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Cold Spring, Minnesota; Mooresville, North Carolina and Fort Worth, Texas.  

With over 650,000 sq. ft. of flexible manufacturing space and 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse availability, the company offers a broad range of value-added production services in a variety of packaging options, including plastic and aluminum cans and glass bottles.  

Brynwood Partners chairman and CEO Henk Hartong III said: "We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Carolina Beverage Group by Cold Spring. We are excited about the opportunity to create a company with a significant manufacturing footprint in the value-added beverage space that will strengthen our ability to service both national branded and retail customers with innovative products in flexible packaging solutions.

"Value added manufacturing is an important sector and an area that Brynwood continues to make significant investments in."

Brynwood Partners president and chief operating officer Ian MacTaggart said: "On behalf of Brynwood Partners, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to SunTx and the other selling shareholders. 

"While Brynwood VII already had an investment in Cold Spring, this marks Brynwood VIII's first investment since the fund closed in January 2018 with $649m of committed capital.  We look forward to supporting Carolina Beverage's loyal employees and growing its operations both organically and through potential strategic add-on acquisitions."

Brynwood Partners did not retain an investment banking advisor but was represented by Holland & Knight on legal matters.  Carolina Beverage Group, retained Cascadia Capital as its investment banking advisor and was represented by Haynes and Boone, on legal matters.  

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.