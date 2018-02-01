Crispin Cider introduces rose cider range

Crispin Cider, which is owned by US beer brewing firm MillerCoors, has introduced a range of rose cider, targeted at both wine and cider drinkers.

Crispin Rosé cider is made with real rose petals, hibiscus and blend of apple and pear juices.

The cider will initially be available across the US in six packs of 12-ounce bottles. It will also be offered on tap at select locations from March 2018.

The hard cider has a dusty pink color and an aroma that matches a traditional, Provençal rosé. It also features light cherry and strawberry notes on the nose, along with a hint of vanilla and stone fruit.

MillerCoors said fresh strawberries and light cherry flavors make way for melon, rhubarb and tropical fruit, along with a tickle of sweetness.

Data gathered by research company Nielsen has revealed that the popularity of rose wine has increased in the US, with sales exceeding $212m in 2017.

The release of Crispin Rosé intends to capitalize on the surge in demand for rose wine.

Crispin Cider Company brand marketing vice president Ashley Selman said: "We have a big opportunity with Crispin Rosé with female drinkers. We've been listening to and following them for a while, so we're excited to finally bring female drinkers a rosé cider with quality ingredients that only Crispin can provide.

"Rosé is a popular and ever-growing drink, and we've definitely seen our existing Crispin fans react positively to our new Rosé."

Crispin, acquired by MillerCoors in 2012, produces and imports European-style natural hard ciders at its cidery in Colfax, California using fresh-pressed apples and pears.

Its primary brands include the apple-based Crispin Original, Pacific Pear and a UK-style hard cider, dubbedBrown’s Lane.

Image:Crispin Rosé brings rosé all year to wine and cider lovers alike with shareable six-pack bottles.. Photo: Courtesy of Crispin Cider Company/ PRNewswire.