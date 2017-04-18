Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Beer News

Deschutes Brewery unveils plans to open tasting room in Virginia, US

Published 18 April 2017

Deschutes Brewery has announced plans to build a tasting room in downtown Roanoke in the US state of Virginia.

The Oregon-headquartered brewery, which announced it will be creating an east coast facility in Roanoke last year, is looking forward to sharing beers and interacting with local craft beer fans - as well as those who are visiting Roanoke and want to learn more about whatDeschutes is all about - in the new space. The opening is tentatively slated for late August.

"Roanoke is home to us now and we wanted to put down some roots while we plan for breaking ground on our new brewery east of town," said Nate Brocious, tours and tasting room manager of Deschutes Brewery.

"Since we will not be breaking ground on our new brewing facility until 2019, we're excited to take one of our first steps in becoming part of this awesome community by opening the new tasting room."

The tasting room will be located at 315 Market St SE close to many local businesses, restaurants and hotels. Plans include more than 15 taps of Deschutes Brewery beers where patrons can share a pint or fill growlers, as well as purchase brewery branded merchandise.

Details are still being finalized, but the space will likely include both indoor and outdoor seating and ready-to-eat foods crafted by local restaurants. The brewery will be hiring staff for the new venture in early summer. 

In other area news, Deschutes is bringing its popular Street Pub event back toRoanoke on July 15 to support local nonprofits such as Roanoke Outside, Bradley Free Clinic, Pathfinders for Greenways and the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. Last year, the event welcomed 22,000 people and raised $81,000 for nonprofit organizations. 



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Consumer Markets> Channels> Foodservice> Profit Operator> Pub, Club & Bar
Beer News

