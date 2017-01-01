Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

EBRD to extend EUR18.5m loan for greenfield brewery in Georgia

Published 29 December 2016

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed to provide €18.5m of loan to Global Beer Georgia (GBG) to construct and operate a greenfield brewery in Georgia.

It will be a syndicated loan package which will include an A loan of €6.2m from EBRD’s own account, a B loan of €6.2m from Dutch development bank FMO and German development bank DEG will act as a parallel lender offering another €6.2m.

GBG is owned by JSC Teliani Valley, a major wine producer in Georgia. The company is also listed on the Georgian Stock Exchange.

The company's new brewery produce both locally developed and international beer brands such as Heineken, Krusovice and Amstel to meet the growing demand for beer in Georgia.

Teliani Valley, which currently imports Heineken and Krusovice to Georgia, plans to produce these brands in the coming years.

It also plans to develop a new, local brand of beer and produce Amstel in coming years.

Apart from the loan, EBRD will also provide grants to GBG to implement energy efficient technologies through its FINTECC program, co-funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The grant will be invested in the construction of a CO2 recovery plant which will capture carbon dioxide released during the production process.

EBRD Director for Agribusiness Gilles Mettetal said: “Georgia is famous for its wines, but good quality beer is also very popular. By starting the production of well-known brands locally, Teliani Valley will not only bring new technologies and raise production standards, but also will create local jobs and create competition that will result in improved price and quality.”

Global Beer Georgia CEO Koba Chanturia said: “We are delighted to cooperate with the EBRD. The Bank is not only supporting us financially but also with extensive technical advice. This will play an important role in making this project successful.

“The new company will have new state-of the-art equipment that will be more energy efficient and able produce high quality soft drinks and beer for competitive prices. “

Image: EBRD to provide loan to Georgian beer company. Photo: Courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.