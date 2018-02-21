Fuller’s acquires West Sussex-based craft brewer Dark Star

London-based brewery Fuller's has acquired 100% stake in Dark Star, a West Sussex-based craft brewer, for an undisclosed amount.

Dark Star will continue as an independent brewer, operating from its Partridge Green site, with managing director James Cuthbertson remaining at the helm.

The deal is expected to provide financial support to Dark Star to invest and expand its presence in the craft beer market.

Dark Star is known for its craft beers, including Hophead, Dark Star Original, American Pale Ale and Revelation along with its range of seasonal brews.

Cuthbertson said: “Since our inception in 1994, we have continuously grown from those early days in The Evening Star Pub in Brighton to the current brewery in Partridge Green.

"The partnership with Fuller’s, another independent brewery with fantastic heritage and great beer at its very core, will allow us to take the brewery to the next level.

“The deal means we will continue to do what we do, but gives us huge opportunities to brew more one-off small batch beers hand-in-hand with exploring the export market and expanded bottle and can formats.”

The Fuller’s Beer Company managing director Simon Dodd said: “Following on from the success we have had with our acquisition of Cornish Orchards, we have been looking at similar opportunities to invest in and work with young, exciting companies that have a similar ethos and commitment to quality as Fuller’s.

“Following discussions with James and the team at Dark Star, we could see that we could add real benefit to the Dark Star business and it provides a great new range of delicious cask beers that will enhance the Fuller’s portfolio.



“Both Fuller’s and Dark Star are brewers with quality and taste at their heart. I just can’t wait to see how Dark Star innovates further with the support of Fuller’s and access to our expertise in brewing, retailing and business elements such as finance, purchasing and IT systems.”

Image: London’s Fuller’s Brewing acquires Dark Star Brewing. Photo: Courtesy of The Darkstar Brewing Co.