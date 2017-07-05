Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Diageo expands nutritional labeling initiative to Irish beer

Published 05 July 2017

Guinness has become the first global beer brand to provide Irish consumers with full on-label nutritional information and alcohol content with the expansion of the Diageo labelling initiative to 500ml Guinness cans in the Republic of Ireland.

The new labels, designed to help consumers understand what's in their glass, provide consumers with nutritional information on contents including calories, carbohydrates, protein and sugar as well as grams of alcohol per serve and warnings on drink driving and consuming alcohol during pregnancy.

Guinness is the first global beer brand to provide consumers with this information, in a major expansion by Diageo of the hugely successful consumer led initiative that was rolled out in Ireland last year on Smithwicks. This expansion is part of Diageo's commitment to their consumers to provide them with information that will empower them to make informed choices on what they drink.

All 500ml Guinness can labels will contain warnings on drink driving and consuming alcohol during pregnancy. Consumers will also see the that a 500ml can of Guinness contains 17 grams of alcohol along with nutritional information.

The new labels, designed to help consumers understand what's in their glass, provide consumers with nutritional information on contents including calories, carbohydrates, protein and sugar as well as grams of alcohol per serve and warnings on drink driving and consuming alcohol during pregnancy.

Guinness is the first global beer brand to provide consumers with this information, in a major expansion by Diageo of the hugely successful consumer led initiative that was rolled out in Ireland last year on Smithwicks. This expansion is part of Diageo's commitment to their consumers to provide them with information that will empower them to make informed choices on what they drink.

All 500ml Guinness can labels will contain warnings on drink driving and consuming alcohol during pregnancy. Consumers will also see the that a 500ml can of Guinness contains 17 grams of alcohol along with nutritional information.



Source: Company Press Release

