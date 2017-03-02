Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Halewood Wines & Spirits acquires controlling stake in Hawkshead

Published 02 March 2017

Halewood Wines & Spirits has entered into the beer category by acquiring a controlling stake in UK brewer Hawkshead.

The investment from Halewood  will help fund a new brewery for Hawkshead and expand production.

Hawkshead was founded by Alex Brodie in 2002 and some of the beers produced by the company include Windermere Pale and Lakeland Gold.

Brodie said: “Demand for our beers exceeds our ability to supply. We have gone about as far as we can on our own. This partnership with Halewood will allow us to grow and fulfil our potential.”

“I am convinced that Halewood share our values. We have had a long negotiation and I believe that this deal gives Hawkshead a way of getting significant investment without being absorbed into ‘big beer.’ Halewood sees small, craft and premium as the future. And they are Northern. I like that.”

Halewood CEO Stewart Hainsworth said: “Hawkshead Brewery will continue to operate independently of the Halewood Group, under Alex’s leadership, with Halewood as its main distributor and investor. Hawkshead brews great beers. We are delighted to help them carry on doing what they are so passionate about.”

Brodie will continue as managing director, and the existing brewing team will also remain in place. The brewery will be operated as a stand-alone business.

 

Halewood also owns small drinks producers, including mineral water producer, Willow Water, the Liverpool Gin distillery and North Wales whisky distillery, Aber Falls, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Image: Halewood acquires stake in craft brewery Hawkshead. Photo: Courtesy of Theeradech Sanin/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

