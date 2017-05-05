Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Beer
Beer News

Heineken acquires remaining stake in Lagunitas Brewing

Published 05 May 2017

Heineken has taken full control of Lagunitas Brewing after purchasing the Californian brewery's remaining 50% interest.

Heineken, which initially purchased a 50% stake in Lagunitas in 2015, has not disclosed the the financial details of the latest acquisition.

Lagunitas will continue to operate as an independent entity within Heineken and will report within the Heineken Americas region.

Lagunitas founder Tony Magee will continue on as exectutive chairman of the company and will be supported by his current management team.

He will also take a leading advisory role to Heineken and its executive team on the worldwide and local craft strategy.

Lagunitas is claimed to have sold more than 1 million hectolitres of India Pale Ale last year.

With the support from Heineken, Lagunitas has been exporting its beers internationally to countries such as France, Mexico, Italy, Spain, while extending the brand’s presence in existing markets including the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden and Japan.

Heineken Executive Board chairman & CEO Jean-François van Boxmeer said:  "Our partnership with Lagunitas has been a great success and today's announcement marks the next stage of an exciting journey.

“We look forward to accelerating the roll-out of the Lagunitas brand to many more markets, and sharing Lagunitas craft beer with many more consumers around the world."

Magee said: "During the 19 months of our partnership we have come to trust and truly believe in each other. Through that we have found ourselves aligned on how to bring the vibe of US craft-brewing to beer lovers everywhere.

“Only by fully committing to this relationship can we both respond to the historic opportunity that awaits us in all 24 time zones."

Image: Heineken acquires 100% stake in Lagunitas Brewing. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.

