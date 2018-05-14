Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Heineken acquires minority stake in Belize Brewing

DBR Staff Writer Published 14 May 2018

Dutch brewing company Heineken has acquired minority stake in Belize Brewing Company (BBC) for an undisclosed sum.

BBC, a subsidiary of Bowen & Bowen (B&B), has been importing and distributing Heineken’s brands including Heineken, Amstel and Red Stripe in Belize since 2016.

Heineken Americas president Marc Busain said: "We are delighted to announce the new partnership with Belize Brewing Company and the Bowen family.

“We recognise BBC's strong capabilities and position in the country, which has a fast-developing tourism industry and stable GDP growth, and offers a lot of potential to grow our premium offering, led by the Heineken brand. We look forward to continue growing together."

Belize Brewing Company president/CEO Michael Bowen stated that the two companies share the same values. Heineken can support Belize Brewing’s growth in the country.

In February, the Dutch company has opened a new brewery in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico. This is the seventh brewery in Mexico and will have a capacity of producing 6 million hectoliters per year and will produce brands including Tecate, Dos Equis and Heineken for the Mexican market as well as for export markets.

Heineken has invested in $500m in the new brewery and is considered to the largest Greenfield project in company’s history.

The company has also stated that the new brewery has focused on circular economy principles with renewable energy and efficient water usage. It stated that investing in Mexico is of significant importance, as the country has a dynamic economy and rich culture.

Heineken stated that environmental sustainability was central to the design of the new brewery. The brewery will operate on 100% renewable electricity through a combination of solar and wind energies.

In its recent quarterly results, the company reported that its beer volumes increased by 6.8% in its Americas division, particularly in Mexico.

Image: Heineken acquires stake in Belize-based beer company. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.

