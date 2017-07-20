US Beverage appointed as US importer for several Heineken brands

Heineken's Americas Export division has appointed US Beverage (USB) to import several of its local brands to the US market.

The licence agreement will help Heineken in further expanding its product portfolio in America.

As per the agreement, US Beverage will now be entitled to import certain specialty beverages of Heineken brands, which may include brands from Europe, Latin America, South America and South East Asia.

The deal will include only those brands which are not handled by Heineken’s other American subsidiaries such as Heineken USA and Five Points Trading Company.

Details about the brands that will be imported by US Beverage have not been disclosed. The transaction will begin immediately.

HEINEKEN Americas Export export director Jose Luis Lopez Portillo said: "After an extensive review of our US importation organizations, and as a result of the evolution of the US market, we are excited to partner with US Beverage in our strategy to build our extensive portfolio of specialty international brands.

"HEINEKEN has partnered with USB in part for a number of years and has proven itself as a builder of premium brands throughout the United States. We are quite confident and excited that our partnership will provide national growth in the important US market."

USB general manager vice president Justin Fisch said: "We are honored to continue our relationship with HEINEKEN Americas Export and their superb team of managers. We are very excited by the opportunity to take these extraordinary brands to new levels of success in the United States."

Recently, Heineken has signed an agreement for with Molson Coors to import and sell its its Sol brand in the US from this fall. The Sol brand is presently being brewed in Mexico.

Image: Heineken signs import licence agreement with US Beverage. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.