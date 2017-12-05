Heineken invests $100m to build first brewery in Mozambique

Dutch brewing giant Heineken has started construction on its first brewery in Mozambique that will entail an investment of $100m.

The new brewery will be located in the province of Maputo, between the Marracuene and Manhiça districts. It will be equipped with latest technologies and have a production capacity of 0.8 million hectoliters.

The first bottle from the production line is expected to come off the production line in the first half of 2019. The brewery is expected to create at least 200 direct jobs and support many more indirect jobs through its entire value chain.

Heineken started operating in Mozambique last year through a sales and marketing office and was importing international beers including Heineken, Amstel, Amstel Lite and Sagres in the country.

The brewing giant also added that the investment is in line with its strategy to source 60% of its agricultural raw materials in Africa by 2020. Furthermore, the company expects to increase crop yield and living standards of Mozambican farmers and add to the economic development of the country.

Heineken International’s East & West Africa managing director Boudewijn Haarsma said: "We are delighted to enter Mozambique, where we see promising long-term economic perspectives. The project is progressing well thanks to the support of the Mozambican Government and its commitment to bring investments into the country.

“Investing in a new market like Mozambique supports Heineken's ambition to expand its footprint and be the number one or a strong number two in all markets in which it operates.

“With our extensive experience and existing business in Africa, we also aim to be a partner for growth today in Mozambique as we already are throughout the continent. I am convinced our presence will contribute to the economic and social development that is already under way in Mozambique."

Image: Heineken’s new brewery in Mozambique to create 200 jobs. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.