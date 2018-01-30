Heineken launches alcohol-free lager in Canada

Dutch brewing giant Heineken has launched its alcohol-free lager in the Canadian market, encouraging responsible alcohol consumption.

The offering, Heineken 0.0, is brewed with a recipe for a balanced taste. It offers just 69 calories per 330ml bottle or can.

The new alcohol-free beer has been created by Heineken's Master Brewers using natural flavours.

Heineken 0.0 is available in more than 16 markets across the world. In Canada, the company is making the beer available at Grocery Nationwide and other select retailers.

It comes in 330ml cans and bottles, 6 packs of 330ml cans and 6 packs of 330ml bottles.

The brand’s green label has been turned blue, to indicate that the beer is alcohol-free. Canada is the first country in North America to have the product launched.

Heineken global craft and brew master Willem van Waesberghe said: “Removing alcohol from regular 5% Heineken would have been easy, but it wouldn't deliver the best tasting alcohol-free beer. Heineken 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body.”

Heineken Canada senior marketing manager Beth Montgomery said: "Heineken 0.0 provides Canadians who are increasingly interested in living a balanced, healthy lifestyle the opportunity to enjoy every beer moment, while also encouraging responsible alcohol consumption.

"Heineken 0.0 is a refreshing beer that lets Canadians be part of every moment-made-for beer, whenever and wherever that may be."

Image: Heineken 0.0. Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/HEINEKEN.