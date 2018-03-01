Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Heineken opens new $500m brewery in Mexico

DBR Staff Writer Published 01 March 2018

Dutch brewing giant Heineken has opened a new $500m brewery in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico, which is the company's seventh facility in the country.

The new brewery will produce brands such as Tecate, Dos Equis and Heineken for the Mexican market and for export markets. 

Heineken stated that the brewery, will produce 6 million hectolitres of beer a year, has been constructed, keeping in mind circular economy principles that focus on renewable energy and efficient usage of water.

Heineken executive board chairman and CEO Jean-François van Boxmeer said: "Mexico is an important market for Heineken. With a developing economy, a rich geographical and demographic diversity and a flourishing beer sector, we see great additional potential here.

“I am proud that the Meoqui brewery will be one of our biggest and 'greenest' breweries showcasing our long-term commitment to the country, the region and the environment." 

The brewery will use 100% renewable electricity. Windows of the brewery are claimed to contain photovoltaic panels that generate about 12% of the electricity for the site. The remaining 88% of the electricity used by the facility will come from wind power.

It has also been equipped with a wastewater treatment plant, which will allow the use of biogas in boilers and reuse treated water for cleaning of the shared facilities and the irrigation of green spaces.

The brewery, which will be the most water efficient brewery globally for the company, aims to transform itself into such a water efficient facility where only two litres of water will be used for producing one litre of beer.

Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral Jurado said: "Heineken's new brewery in Meoqui will produce significant economic advantage to the area, which will be a reference for the state and an incentive for other industries."

Brewers have been building capacity in Mexico in the recent years. Beer maker Grupo Modelo, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, is planning to invest $744m in a brewing and bottling plant in the central region of the country, Reuters reported.

Image: Heineken’s bottling line in Mexico. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.

