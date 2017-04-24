Heineken sees beer volumes increase in Europe and Asia Pacific

Drinks giant Heineken reported an organic rise in beer volumes of 0.5% in Europe and 5.4% in Asia Pacific in the first quarter of this year.

The increase in sales was unexpected for this year’s first quarter and it was more than the forecast sales.

Analysts noted that the company could see lesser sales this year.

Heinken reported a profit of €293m for the first quarter and comparatively for the first quarter of 2016, it earned €265m. The news of profit increased the company’s stock price increased by 1.2%.

However, performance was offset slightly by declines in Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe (-0.4%) and the Americas (-0.7%).

Overall, organic beer volume growth at the brewer was +0.6% for the period.

The company saw positive volume development in France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, and Austria for the period.

In the UK, volume was down by low single digit figures because of a partial de-listing by a large customer. The company continued to see double digit growth in premium volumes.

Heineken executive board chairman & CEO Jean-François van Boxmeer said: "Performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations, delivering volume growth against strong comparatives last year.

“Asia Pacific continued to outperform and volume in Europe was solid. In Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe market conditions remain challenging, adversely impacting volume.

“In Americas, whilst Mexican volume was good this was more than offset by weaker volume in Brazil. Our full year expectations remain unchanged."

