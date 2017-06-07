Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Molson Coors to distribute Heineken's Sol beer in US

Published 07 June 2017

Molson Coors Brewing has agreed to import, market and distribute Heineken's Sol beer brand in the US.

Heineken and Molson Coors Brewing have signed a 10-year import agreement, which offers both brewers an opportunity to focus on important areas and create new market opportunities.

Tthe Sol brand will be distributed in the US via Molson Coors Brewing's  US division starting this fall. Sol will continue to be brewed in Mexico.

The deal helps MillerCoors balance its portfolio with a Mexican beer. The combination of Sol’s existing brand equity and MillerCoors’ sales, marketing, and distribution capability and established nationwide distribution network presents new development opportunities.

For Heineken USA, the agreement allows for further investments with its existing Mexican portfolio, led by Tecate & Dos Equis beers.

Heineken Americas president Marc Busain said: "As far as Mexican beers go, Heineken USA is fantastically positioned with two strong brands in Dos Equis and Tecate. This effort helps focus our current portfolio, while accelerating Sol in the short and long-term."

Molson Coors president and CEO Mark Hunter said: "Given the steady growth of the Mexican import segment in the US over the past few years, the addition of Sol represents a key addition to our portfolio.

“We are excited to be offering consumers even greater choice with the addition of Sol, and are confident we can grow the beer based on the brand's strong equity and the added reach of MillerCoors' national distribution network.

“This agreement clearly demonstrates the added speed and flexibility that comes with being the single owner of the US business, which allows us to quickly capitalize on strategic opportunities like this."

Sol was established in Mexico in 1899 and has been brewed in the country since then. It has been part of the Heineken USA portfolio since 2004.

Sol officially entered the global Heineken portfolio following the company's acquisition of the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery in 2010.

Image: Molson Coors to distribute Heineken’s Sol beer in the US. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.

