Innis & Gunn to release two limited edition barrel aged beers

Innis & Gunn is launching two limited edition barrel aged beers, Latitude and Longitude and Vanishing Point in the US.

The Latitude and Longitude series takes inspiration from the best loved beer styles from around the world, adding an Innis & Gunn twist. The first of the series is a Raspberry Saison. "We've stayed true to the Saison style, brewing the beer with ale and acid malt, then fermenting it with a wild yeast," stated Neil Innis Sharp, General Manager USA.

"Then we've matured the beer in bourbon barrels to which we added heaps of Scottish raspberries. The Raspberry Saison is delicious, refreshing, and unique, perfect for warm weather days. There is an amazing raspberry and elderflower aroma, and depth and warmth from the barrel maturation, with a clean, flinty finish."

"As the pioneers of barrel-age brewing, Innis & Gunn continues in their quest to brew innovative, delicious beers that showcase the very best of Scottish brewing craft. We are delighted to work with our wholesaler and retail partners to bring these beers to the American beer drinker," commented Georgia Homsany, Sr. Brand Director at US Beverage.

Soon to follow will be Vanishing Point 01, an Imperial Stout matured in first fill bourbon barrels for six months. The barrels and brewing ingredients are hand selected, top quality and chosen with one thing in mind – FLAVOR. The beer is big, rich and bursting with flavors of fresh ground coffee, dark chocolate, coconut and vanilla.

Both beers will be served in 500 ml bottles in gift boxes. Innis and Gunn is imported into the US by United States Beverage and their products can be found at www.unitedstatesbeverage.com/brand-finder/.

Source: Company Press Release