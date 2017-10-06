Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Beer News

Kombrewcha unveils alcohol alternative kombucha range

DBR Staff Writer Published 06 October 2017

Kombrewcha has introduced a 3.2% ABV fizzy fermented tea, intended to be a healthier alternative to high-calorie cocktails, beer and wine.

Each bottle of the organic, gluten free brew comes in at under 110 calories and 9 grams of sugar.

While naturally-occuring alcohol found in kombucha has been minimised by brands in the past, Kombrewcha has decided to go ahead with the alcohol and to position its brand as a recreational beverage and not a functional beverage.

The Brooklyn-based company plans to change the perception about kombucha and to make it more approachable.

Kombrewcha CEO Garrett Bredenkamp said: “We decided to up our alcohol content to really push ourselves into social occasions, while still keeping a low ABV. We are keenly aware that sessionable drinks are leading the way amongst health-conscious consumers and at 3.2% ABV, we are giving consumers a way to socialize without compromise.”

The brand is claimed to be using ingredients such as organic black tea, organic cane sugar, organic yeast and a finish of organic fruit.

The drinks are available in four flavours including The OG (Original), Berry Hibiscus, Lemongrass Lime, and Royal Ginger - each unique in flavor profile, with real fruit notes.

Kombrewcha marketing director, Kristina Marino said: “We want to show the world the fun side of kombucha. For today’s consumer, living a healthy lifestyle is just as important as spending time with family and friends, but the beverage industry has yet to catch up.

“The options are limited when you want to grab a drink, but you don’t want to drink-drink. We designed Kombrewcha for those moments.

She continued: “We wanted our packaging to reflect not only who we are as a brand, but who we are as a product. We’re truly one of a kind and we wanted our packaging to reflect that.”

The company plans to re-launch its new products in New York and Miami by partnered with Whole Foods. The new alcoholic kombucha will be available in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles, with an average price of $9.99, though they may vary.

Image: Kombrewcha plans to bring alcoholic kombucha drinks. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

