Labatt Breweries to invest $460m in next three years

Labatt Breweries of Canada is planning to invest $460m in the next three years to meet the growing demand for craft beer and cider.

The company is investing $117m this year, including $62.2m in brewery operations.

These investments are expected to strengthen the company’s operations and support its growth strategy.

Labatt, which has completed its 170th year of its operations, also stated that between 2011 and 2020 its total investments will reach $1bn.

Labatt Breweries of Canada president Marcelo Abud said: “Labatt's unshakeable commitment to Canada and its communities began with our founding in 1847 and, as this investment program underscores, it is as strong today as ever.

"We have been an integral part of Canada's economic and community life for 170 years and with these investments we will enhance our operations to support further growth for the next 170."

Labatt will invest on technology to modernize and optimize brewing equipment and processes. The investment will help the company increase production, offer innovative products and maintain product quality. Part of the investment will also be used to enhance and diversify packaging labelling processes.

It will also help the company in preserving water, energy and other resources, improve sustainability at its facilities.

The investments are expected to create 9000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in the country.

Labatt's brewery operations vice president Damola Oshin said: “These investments enable our employees – our unique and strongest asset – to do what they do best – brew Canada's best-loved beer.

“They show our confidence in our future and our commitment to the communities where we live and work. Since 1847 we have been steadfast in our dedication to brewing great tasting, high quality beer.”

Image: Freshly brewed bottles of Labatt Blue come off the bottle line at the Labatt brewery in London, Ontario. Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Labatt Breweries of Canada.