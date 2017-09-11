MillerCoors to launch new beer with fruit flavors

American brewing company MillerCoors is set to launch a new beer, dubbed Two Hats, early next year for people aged between 21 to 24 years.

The new brand of light beer will come in two fruit flavours of lime and pineapple.

To be available nationwide, the new light beer will come in six-pack of 16-oz. cans. The beer will contain ABV of 4.2%.

MillerCoors’ has cited a research report from Mintel, saying that flavoured beer market and it now accounts for 27% of the total US beer launches, which, in itself is an 85% increase from 2010.

The company also stated that about three in five alcoholic beverage drinkers in the US said that they were interested in beer with fruit flavours. And, one in five beer drinkers have consumed flavoured beer, who were led by women between the ages of 22 and 34.

MillerCoors’ foray into flavoured beer market is to tap this trend among young adults and to serve them with a quality product. Its stated that attracting new legal-age beer drinkers is essential for its sustainable growth plan, which the company is aimed to achieve by 2019.

MillerCoors chief marketing officer David Kroll said: “We know that people who choose beer when they become of legal drinking age are two times more likely to continue drinking beer throughout their lifetime, and as an organization, we have an opportunity to regain ground with this group.

“Two Hats is meant to serve as an easy entry point into beer and an introduction to the rest of our portfolio.”

The new beer brand will be promoted using digital and non-traditional advertising. The company intends to take up experience-focused marketing programme with planned initiatives that include product sampling, social media campaigns and custom merchandising.

The company states that younger legal-age drinkers are difficult to capture, as it believes that this particular group of consumers see beer as ‘very polarizing’ and about 40% of ‘beer loss’ happens among the ages of 21 and 24.

Image: MillerCoors to launch new beer light beer brand Two Hats early next year. Photo: Courtesy of millercoors LLC.