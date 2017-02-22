Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Redd’s Apple Ale introduces new flavors

Published 22 February 2017

Redd's Apple Ale is adding further varieties to its refreshing beer lineup with new flavors and bringing back fan favorites.

Similar  to the original Redd's Apple Ale, all new flavors are five percent alcohol by volume, and each adds a unique twist to the signature crisp apple taste Redd's is known for:

Redd's Blueberry Ale boasts a delicately balanced apple and blueberry aroma, while offering a taste that delights with ripe blueberry tones and a satisfying apple finish. Redd's Blueberry Ale will be available starting in February.

Redd's Raspberry Ale delivers juicy raspberry notes with hints of apple, providing the perfect balance of floral sweetness with Redd's crisp apple finish. Redd's Raspberry Ale is a brand new flavor that will be available in March.

The 2017 'Limited Pick' special releases will feature two new, exciting beers to be released over the course of the year. First up is Redd's Peach Ale, a beer that leads with ripe peach notes balanced with Redd's gratifying apple taste.

Stay tuned for more information on the "Limited Pick" series second flavor.

Redd's Family of Brands marketing manager Lisa Rudman said: "There are two things we know our beer drinkers love: trying new things and flavor variety. This is why we're excited to bring different ingredients together and turn them into new refreshing beers.

"We always strive to deliver the best quality beer and this year is no different for Redd's Apple Ale, as the 2017 product line-up is filled with new flavors and surprises."

In addition to the new beer offerings, Redd's will be releasing new TV spots in March and entirely updated packaging in May. The brand might be getting a new look, but the beer will continue to be the crisp and refreshing ale fans have come to know and love.

All new flavors will be available nationwide at most grocery and convenience stores in 6-pack 12-ounce Bottles, 16-ounce cans and in the Variety Pack. Redd's Blueberry Ale and Redd's Raspberry Ale will also be available in 12-pack 12-ounce bottles.



Source: Company Press Release

