Molson Coors acquires UK-based Aspall Cyder

DBR Staff Writer Published 09 January 2018

US beer giant Moslon Coors has acquired UK-based Aspall Cyder for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is expected to build a portfolio for Molson Coors’ cider brands in the UK which include Carling Cider, Sharp’s Orchard Craft Cider and Rekorderlig.

Aspall Cyder is a 290 year-old cider and vinegar-maker. It was founded in 1728 by Clement Chevallier and is now run by the eighth generation of his family.

The company produces about 257,000 barrels of ciders, apple juice and vinegars each year. Nearly 142,000 barrels is hard cider.

The hard ciders produced by Aspall include Cru Cyder, Aspall Cyder, Clement’s Four, Cyderkyn and Imperial Vintage. Aspall Draft and Premier account for nearly 65% of total volumes.

The company also produces and sells a line of organic hard ciders and vinegars, which Molson Coors plans to continue producing.

Molson Coors U.K. & Ireland division managing director Phil Whitehead said: “We’re looking forward to helping Aspall become the number one premium cider in the UK and building on the huge potential of the Aspall vinegars, as part of an ongoing strategy to premiumize our portfolio.”

Molson Coors claims that Aspall’s revenue has grown by about 85% to $46m during the last five years and volumes increased by 10% in 2016.

In the UK, overall sales in the cider market increased by 5.5% last year. The company sees a significant opportunity for growth for cider market in the UK through 2020.

Although, the company has no immediate plans to expand in its home market in the US, it is planning to increase its footprint across overseas market in the long term.

Aspall chairman Barry Chevallier Guild said: “This is an important milestone in Aspall’s long history and a proud day for everyone involved with the company.

“Molson Coors is known for respecting the provenance of local brands it has acquired in the past, and has the scale and expertise to accelerate our growth in the premium cider category in the UK and beyond.”

Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild will remain in the business as board advisers.

Image: Molson Coors acquires Aspall Cyder to increase its presence in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Millercoors LLC.

