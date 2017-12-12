Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Molson Coors to distribute Chinese beer Snow in UK

DBR Staff Writer Published 12 December 2017

Molson Coors UK and Ireland has entered into a partnership deal with China Resources Snow Beer (CRSB), which gives the brand exclusive rights to distribute Snow beer to the UK market.

As per the agreement, Molson Coors UK will have the exclusive rights in the on- and off-trade to the sales, distribution and customer marketing of the beer brand.

Snow, which is premium 5.0% ABV lager available in a 330ml bottle, is now the first Chinese brand partner of Molson Coors. It will be distributed mainly across the ethnic restaurant sectors in the UK, starting from this month.

The beer brand was introduced in the Chinese market in 1994 at the Shenyang Brewery located in Liaoning, in north eastern China. Since then, Snow has grown into a nationally and internationally known beer brand.

For Molson Coors, the partnership with CRSB bolsters its commitment to provide customers and consumers enhanced choice across the beer segment.

Molson Coors, further says, that Snow’s introduction is expected to add to its increasing strength in the world beers category in the UK.

Molson Coors UK & Ireland managing director Phil Whitehead said: “Consumers’ tastes are continuing to diversify which makes the beer market more exciting than ever. As drinkers become increasingly knowledgeable about beer, they demand greater choice to allow them to explore a range of flavours and styles.

“At Molson Coors, we believe this is a reflection of the general societal shift towards spending on experiences and, in part, the continued food revolution that has been taking place in the UK over the past 10-15 years.”

Snow is also expected to complement the other international beers in Molson Coors’ portfolio such as Cobra, Singha, Staropramen, Blue Moon, Pravha and Grolsch.

The distribution agreement of Snow is confined to the UK and Irish markets. The Snow beer bottles to be imported to the UK will be continued to be brewed in China.

Image: Snow beer in bottle and can format as pictured in 2010. Photo: courtesy of Yoshi Canopus/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.