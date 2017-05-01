Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Moosehead Breweries celebrates 150th anniversary

Published 01 May 2017

Moosehead Breweries, which is considered to be Canada's oldest independent beer firm, is celebrating its 150 years of family brewing.

When Susannah Oland opened the Army and Navy Brewery in 1867, she hoped to create a business that could be passed down to her sons. Six generations later, her legacy – and the company eventually renamed as Moosehead Breweries – lives on. This year, the company is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

It hasn't always been an easy path for the brewery, which has endured two fires, Prohibition, the Halifax Explosion and two wars as it expanded across Canada, into the US and eventually, around the world. The brewery shares its anniversary with the country of Canada, which is celebrating its own 150th birthday this year.

"It's fitting that we share our anniversary with the country we call home," explains Andrew Oland, President, Moosehead Breweries. "Like Canada, we've faced challenges along our path, but – like Canada - we've risen to the challenge time and time again to not only endure, but thrive. And through it all, we've been able to remain fiercely independent and stay true to our own ideals."

To celebrate the anniversary, Moosehead will launch new 150th-themed bottle labels for Moosehead Lager and introduce Moosehead Radler in draft in the US. Several anniversary-themed consumer promotions are also planned.

Georgia Homsany, US Brand Director for Moosehead added, "We hear again and again from our customers and fans across the United States, who adore Moosehead for its authenticity, it's independence and, of course, its great beer."

Moosehead Lager won a Silver medal in the Lager category at this year's New York International Beer Competition. At last year's competition, Moosehead Radler won a gold medal and "Specialty Beer of the Year." Moosehead and Moosehead Radler are imported by United States Beverage and distributed nationally throughout the US.



Source: Company Press Release

