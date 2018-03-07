Natty Boh rolls out first beer in 30 years

Baltimore, Maryland-based National Bohemian Beer (Natty Boh) has introduced Crab Shack Shandy, the brand's first new beer to hit the market in over 30 years.

The beer will be available across select areas across the Mid-Atlantic by the end of the summer.

The Crab Shack Shandy is golden-colored lager with notes of citrus, lemon and orange zest with a malt flavor.

Natty Boh describes it as light-bodied and easy-to-drink with a quick, dry finish.

Crab Shack Shandy has an 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV), International Bitterness Units (IBU) of 15 and Standard Reference Method (SRM) of 5.

The beer will be available in 16 oz. can six packs at a suggested price of $8.99 and 12 oz. can twelve packs at a suggested $14.99. It will be available across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

National Bohemian brand manager and Baltimore native C-Mo Molloy said: "We are incredibly excited to introduce Crab Shack Shandy. Natty Boh has been a staple of this region since 1885, and our hope is that the Crab Shack Shandy will continue to build upon that legacy.

“We worked hard to create a brew for the summer season that truly represents the same laid-back, 'pleasant living' philosophy that the Chesapeake region is known for.

"Crab Shack Shandy is a nod to simpler, more leisurely days and we hope our fans will raise a glass together whether on the Bay, at the ballpark or at a crab feast with friends and family.”

National Bohemian Beer was first brewed in 1885 and was known locally as ‘Natty Boh’. It is now owned by the Pabst Brewing Company.

About 90% of National Bohemian sales come from Baltimore. The beer is currently brewed under contract at the MillerCoors brewing plants in Eden, North Carolina, Albany, Georgia, Trenton, Ohio and is also owned by Pabst Brewing Company.

Image: National Bohemian Beer Company releases Crab Shack Shandy, the brand's first new beer to hit the market in over 30 years. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewswire.