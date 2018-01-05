New Belgium Brewing adds new beer to Voodoo Ranger line up

New Belgium Brewing has introduced Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, an unfiltered beer made with Citra, Cascade, Centennial, Simcoe and Nugget hops.

The new 7.5%-abv IPA is fermented with American Hefeweizen yeast.

Juicy Haze IPA is the fourth permanent addition to the Voodoo Ranger lineup. It is available nationwide on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles.

The Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA has pale orange with an opaque haze and bright white head. .

It has notes of lemon, orange, guava and pineapple balanced with light grassy and caramel-like malt aroma. This gives a sweet taste to the beer that gradually changes into a bitter flavour.

New Belgium claims to have used American Hefeweizen yeast for this beer and the malts include Pale, Wheat, C-80, Oats.

New Belgium brewer Cody Reif said: “It’s no secret that hazy IPAs are incredibly popular right now and New Belgium is the perfect brewery to roll this out on a national scale without compromising quality.

“With more than 10 years brewing unfiltered beers and the ongoing success of our hoppy portfolio, Juicy Haze continues our tradition of pushing boundaries while making creative and innovative beers.”

The Voodoo Ranger family of beers also includes Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA and Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Pale Ale. Three further special releases are due for 2018.

In 2010, the brewery released the Ranger IPA and it is claimed to have been the first time, the company ventured outside of traditional Belgian styles.

Image: New Belgium Brewing launches Juicy Haze IPA Photo: Courtesy of radnatt/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.