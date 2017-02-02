Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
DB Breweries acquires New Zealand craft brewer Tuatara

Published 02 February 2017

DB Breweries, a New Zealand-based brewing company owned by Heineken Asia Pacific, has acquired Tuatara Brewing for an undisclosed amount.

Tuatara produced more than 2 million litres of beer last year including Mot Eureka pilsner, Sauvinova pale ale and Weiz Guy hefeweizen.

The company will continue to produce its craft beer from the existing premises located on the Kapiti Coast and the pilot brewery, The Third Eye, in Wellington.

Tautara founder Carl Vasta said: “We’re changing the shareholding, we’re not changing the recipe.

“Brewing beer and talking about beer is my passion. With the support of my family, we have been able to grow Tuatara into a successful business.

“In order to take things to the next level we need assistance. That’s why we’ve teamed up with DB. Now, I intend to get back to the brewing and step out of the business end.”

After a previous round of funding, Tuatara has spent the last two years focusing on innovation and increasing its brewing capacity in order to break into international markets.

DB Breweries managing director Andy Routley said: “Craft beer is an exciting segment of the Kiwi beer market. Tuatara is the champion of Kiwi craft breweries.

"We are excited by Tuatara for three reasons. Firstly, Carl and his team are passionate about making great beer and their customers are equally passionate about enjoying it.

“Secondly, they have a focus on quality and innovation. And thirdly, we believe that the beers they produce have all the characteristics for their continued success in the wider local and global marketplace."

