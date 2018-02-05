Offshoot Beer releases Relax Hazy IPA

Offshoot Beer has released Relax Hazy IPA, which features a combination of citra, centennial, simcoe and amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes.

It is the first year-round release from Offshoot Beer Co, an offshoot of The Bruery which was founded in 2008 by Patrick Rue.

From this month, Relax hazy IPA will be available in 4 packs of 16oz. cans and draft in select markets.

The packs will be rolling off the canning line and into craft beer stores across Southern California, Northern California, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

The beer features 2-row, oats malts and London III yeast. It has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 6.8%.

Offshoot Beer said Relax hazy IPA uses the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics.

The Bruery’sexperimental and barrel-aged beers, and sour and wild ales from Bruery Terreux are distributed in about 30 US states.

The company stated that Relax will be have a smaller footprint to make sure that the cans are shipped cold and arrive in peak conditions in select markets.

Rue said: "Offshoot Beer has allowed us to branch off in new directions, continue our passion for experimentation and explore the art of developing hop-forward beers.

"Now such a pursuit will be within arm's reach for fans of independent craft beer from coast to coast looking to relax with a fresh can of hazy IPA any day of the week."

Offshoot Beer was launched last April and its cans have been sold directly from the brewery.

The company has so far canned 20 different limited release hoppy beers including hazy IPAs, double IPAs, triple IPAs and a cream IPA with fruit.

Rue continued saying: “After nearly a year of developing special releases, we couldn't be more excited to dial in a fresh new beer that's available year-round to even more fans.”

Image: Offshoot Beer launches limited supply Relax Hazy IPA. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewswire.