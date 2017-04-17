Omission Brewing introduces 99-calorie craft beer

Omission Brewing has introduced Ultimate Light Golden Ale, a craft beer with just 99 calories.

Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale is a nationally available light craft beer specially crafted to remove gluten.

A mere 99 calories and 5 carbs per 12-ounce beer, Omission Ultimate Light is the perfect choice for beer drinkers who are looking for a lighter option but still want to enjoy the full flavor of a delicious craft beer. Like all Omission beers, Ultimate Light Golden Ale is brewed with traditional beer ingredients and crafted to remove gluten.

“Consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to craft beer, but there aren’t many options if you’re looking for something that’s low in calories and carbs but still high in flavor,” said Joe Casey, Brewmaster, Omission Brewing Co.

“We wanted to create a craft beer that gave active consumers a better-tasting option and one with the additional benefit of being crafted to remove gluten. Omission Ultimate Light is an incredibly versatile beer that delivers the complete craft beer experience without weighing you down.”

At just 4.2% ABV, Omission Ultimate Light is a sessionable golden ale with a distinctive hop aroma and flavor and a clean finish that leaves you wanting more.

While Ultimate Light can be enjoyed year-round, its low alcohol content, super-light calorie-carb combo, and golden hue make it a perfect beer for summer.

Founded in 2012, Omission Brewing Co. is the first craft beer brand in the U.S. focused exclusively on brewing great-tasting beers with traditional beer ingredients, including malted barley, that have the benefit of being specially crafted to remove gluten.

Ultimate Light joins an award-winning, best-selling lineup of beers crafted to remove gluten that includes Omission IPA, Omission Pale Ale and Omission Lager.

Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale will be available nationally in six-packs of 12oz bottles.

Source: Company Press Release